Teen charged with stabbing 14-year-old in court

Tiffany James' mother claims she was defending herself when she stabbed Branch. (Source: Nycea Patterson, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The 19-year-old girl charged with stabbing a 14-year-old girl to death was back in court Friday.

Tiffany James was indicted for the murder of Madison Branch.

Branch was stabbed to death during an altercation outside a Portland Speedway store in late June.

The judge also ordered the James family to have no contact with Branch's mother.

James is scheduled to be back in court on Monday.

