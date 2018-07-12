Jeffersonville to return donation made by Schnatter to fieldhouse project

John Schnatter's name has already been removed from the Nachand Fieldhouse. (Source: Miles Jackson, WAVE 3 News)

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - The mayor of Jeffersonville says the city will be returning a donation made by a native son to save a historic building.

A donation of $800,000 was made by John Schnatter to the Nachand Fieldhouse restoration project. Mayor Mike Moore said the money being returned represents the half of the donation the city has received.

Schnatter's name was removed from the building on Wednesday after he admitted to using a racial slur during a conference call in May.

