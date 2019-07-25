Middle school to raise funds for memorial fund of slain alumnus

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - In September of 2015, Kentucky State Trooper and North Hardin High School graduate Cameron Ponder was shot and killed during a routine traffic stop.
For years now, the Hardin County community has rallied around his name to keep his legacy alive.
Now, his middle school is looking to do something new in his name.
The idea came from an event earlier this year, when the money raised went toward a preschool aged girl named Tenley who was battling Leukemia.
"I saw people dropping $20s, $50s, $100s in that jar," James T. Alton Middle School Athletic Director Richard Rowland said, "and it was amazing to see that happen."
James T. Alton administrators said if they can raise that money once, they can do it again, so now they want to raise money for a memorial scholarship in Ponder's name.
"This is a wonderful and phenomenal community," principal Kevin Estes said, "it just gives back in, so we can give back and then watch our kids be a part of that."
Estes said Ponder embodied the spirit of the community.
"He wasn't just someone enforcing the law, he was someone who was looking after others," Estes said, "and so those are some of the virtues and characteristics we want to be teaching kids ids take care of yourself, take care of others, you take care of, in our case, your school and communities."
The school will collect money to go toward the Cameron Ponder memorial scholarship fund during a girls basketball game on Sept. 9.
