KY Horse Racing Commission phasing out race-day use of controversial drug

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Kentucky's horse regulatory agency has enacted new safety reforms, including a ban on a controversial drug.
The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission voted this week to start phasing out the race-day use of Lasix.
The drug is administered to horses to reduce or prevent bleeding from exercise, which is referred to as induced pulmonary hemorrhages. The injuries are brought on by intense workouts like racing.
Horses will instead be allowed to receive Lasix up to 24 hours ahead of post time.
