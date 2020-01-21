One dead, one injured in fatal shooting in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a fatal shooting has been reported in the Russell neighborhood.
According to Metrosafe, calls came in to police around 10:26 p.m. on reports of a shooting at 2600 West Broadway.
LMPD confirmed that once officers arrived, they found two victims that had been shot in a car outside of Dino’s Food Mart. Louisville Metro EMS and Louisville Fire and Rescue were called to render aid in the area.
One victim was confirmed dead on the scene, the other has been transported to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
LMPD has shut down the area to begin the investigation, and the Homicide Unit has been advised on the incident.
There are currently no suspects in this case.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
