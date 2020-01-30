KSP raffling off Jeep to send children to camp

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - You can win a new Jeep and help children go to summer camp.
Kentucky State Police take children to Trooper Island, on Dale Hollow Lake, every year where they enjoy a week of activities including swimming, baseball, canoeing and archery.
The children get to go to the camp for free through donations. KSP is selling raffle tickets for a chance to win the multipurpose Jeep Gladiator Rubicon to raise money.
The $10 tickets can be purchased at any KSP post throughout the state or online by clicking here. The winner will be drawn on Aug. 30 at the Kentucky State Fair.
