St. James Court Art Show canceled for 2020

To stay connected to the artists, check our website and follow us on social media outlets. All artists, in all five sections of the St. James Court Art Show will be able to be found in the Featured Artist section. Thousands of people look forward to St. James every year. All artists from the 2020 art show are automatically invited to exhibit in the 2021 St. James Court Art Show on October 1, 2 & 3, 2021. During this time of being unable to see our artists and patrons face-to-face, we encourage you to visit our website. The Featured Artist section will be available 24/7 from September 1, 2020 to August 1, 2021.