St. James Court Art Show canceled for 2020

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The St. James Court Art Show won’t happen this fall. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the shows executive board has decided to cancel the show for this year. The new dates are October 1-3, 2021.
The announcement was made on the organization’s website.
Out of an abundance of caution, The St. James Court Art Show has made the decision to cancel all sections of our art show in support of efforts to lessen the spread of the COVID-19. The Executive Board, Art Show Staff, and our Executive Director do not take this decision lightly. With an average of over 600 exhibiting artists and 250,000+ visitors, we feel it is the most responsible action to take.
To stay connected to the artists, check our website and follow us on social media outlets. All artists, in all five sections of the St. James Court Art Show will be able to be found in the Featured Artist section. Thousands of people look forward to St. James every year. All artists from the 2020 art show are automatically invited to exhibit in the 2021 St. James Court Art Show on October 1, 2 & 3, 2021. During this time of being unable to see our artists and patrons face-to-face, we encourage you to visit our website. The Featured Artist section will be available 24/7 from September 1, 2020 to August 1, 2021.
Stay safe. Stay well and we look forward to seeing you in October 2021.
Please refer to the section you have applied to for more information concerning fees and refund policy.
Stay safe. Stay well and we look forward to seeing you in October 2021.
Howard Rosenberg, Executive Director
St. James Court Art Show
For more information on the St. James Court Art Show, click here.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.