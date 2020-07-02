Fan Fair giveaway keeping seniors cool this summer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The KIPDA Area Agency on Aging and Independent Living and Louisville Metro Office for Aging & Disabled Citizens is giving away free electric fans for anyone over the age of 60 to help cool off during the summer heat.
Those with a disability are also eligible for a free fan if their disability is verified by a doctor.
Individuals must be a resident of Jefferson, Oldham, Henry, Shelby, Spencer, Trimble or Bullitt County, and their home must not have a functional central air unit to get a fan. Only one fan can be given per household.
Requests will start being taken on Monday, July 6.
To find out more details and check other qualifications necessary, click here.
