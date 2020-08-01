1 man dies following shooting in Portland neighborhood, LMPD investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is investigating following a shooting in the Portland neighborhood that has killed one man.
According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, officers responded to calls of a shooting around 3:30 p.m. in the 500 block of North 17th Street.
Officers arrived on scene and found one man that had been shot.
Mitchell said that the man had died on scene due to his injuries.
LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating, and there are no suspects at this time.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.