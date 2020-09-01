2nd body recovered, victims identified in Ohio River boat crash

RIPLEY, Ohio (FOX19) - The bodies of two boaters who went missing Saturday following a crash on the Ohio River have been recovered, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.
The first boater’s body was found Monday morning. ODNR has identified him as 49-year-old Daryl Kilgore of Ripley, Ohio.
The second boater’s body was found Monday evening. ODNR has identified him as 49-year-old William Harper of West Union, Ohio.
Kilgore and Harper vanished in the water near Ripley around 10:15 p.m. Saturday when their pontoon boat collided with another boat, according to the Ripley Fire Department.
The crash sent five people total into the water, fire officials said.
The other three people involved in the crash were in the boat that hit the pontoon. They were rescued and one of them was flown in a medical helicopter to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, fire officials say.
The extent of their injuries was not released.
Impairment is being investigated as a possible cause of the boat crash.
The incident remains under investigation.
