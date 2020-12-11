Victim dies following first of 2 shootings 90 minutes apart

Investigators are looking for suspects in two shootings in Louisville’s west end Friday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By WAVE3.com Staff | December 11, 2020 at 2:46 PM EST - Updated December 11 at 3:34 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Investigators are looking for suspects in two shootings -- one of them deadly -- in Louisville’s west end Friday.

The first one took place at about 11:30 a.m., LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said in a statement to media. It happened in the 200 block of North 26th Street. Officers found a wounded man inside a vehicle. He was rushed to University Hospital in critical condition.

LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley alerted media at about 3:30 p.m. that that person had died. His name was not immediately available.

About 90 minutes after that shooting, LMPD officers responded to another shooting near the intersection of 28th Street and St. Xavier Street, Mitchell said. Officers found another man who had been shot. He, too, was rushed to University Hospital, where his injuries were said not to be life-threating.

No arrests have been made in either case. The shootings do not appear to be related, Mitchell said.

