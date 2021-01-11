1 dead in Park Hill shooting

By Sarah Jackson | January 11, 2021 at 6:35 AM EST - Updated January 11 at 6:35 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A shooting victim was found dead in the Park Hill neighborhood.

The shooting was reported in the 1800 block of Dumesnil Street around 11 p.m. Sunday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman officer Beth Ruoff.

When officers arrived, they found the victim who appeared to be in his late teens, Ruoff said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the victim has not been released.

No suspect information was immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

