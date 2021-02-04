Some noticing more side effects from second COVID vaccine dose as body learns to fight virus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many who have received the first round of the coronavirus vaccine are now due to get their second shot.
As that’s happening, healthcare workers claim many are noticing more side effects after that additional dose.
“A lot of people are experiencing a lot more symptoms,” Dr. Crystal Narcisse, from Norton Community Medical Associates - Hurstbourne, said. “So, it’s actually pretty prevalent.”
Narcisse added it’s an immune response that should be considered normal.
“Your body says, ‘Hey, I saw this before,’” she said. “‘I recognize it. Now, I have to attack.’ So, the symptoms that you get can range from fever, muscle ache, headaches or feeling like you have the flu.”
Those symptoms typically will appear within 24 to 48 hours, and be gone in a day or two.
Narcisse said with the vaccines currently being distributed, getting the second dose is critical because it boosts immunity significantly.
“Because the virus is so prevalent in our country, it is as if our house is on fire,” she said. “So, when the house is on fire, you want the firefighter to come and put out that fire.”
She likens those lifesaving, damage-preventing resources to taking precautions like social distancing and mask wearing, but also completing the vaccine process when you are presented with the opportunity.
Doctors said some may notice symptoms when they get their first injection as well.
