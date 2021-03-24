Officer involved in WAVE 3 News pepper ball shooting nominated for an award for a separate incident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The officer who shot two WAVE 3 News employees live on tv, was nominated for an award, WAVE 3 News has learned.
During protest coverage, LMPD Officer Dusten Dean took aim at WAVE 3 News Reporter Kaitlyn Rust and Photographer James Dobson, striking both with pepper balls.
Dean would be placed under reassignment while the FBI worked their case too, which has not yet come to a conclusion.
In the meantime, we’ve learned more about Dean and how a fellow officer thought he should receive an award for other things he did before this incident which got national attention.
The nomination was for the Exceptional Merit Award.
The form says Dean and two other officers came into work early to stock supplies in the Special Response Trucks for the officers working the protests, and would then stay after their shift to unload them.
Those two credited for making sure the officers had what they needed during dangerous and difficult situations.
Dean also received a commendation by then Chief Rob Schroeder for his quote “exceptional efforts” during the protests related to stocking supplies.
The chief wrote “you have reflected a positive image for yourself and the department. Your strong work ethic, dedication, perseverance, and positive attitude are very much appreciated.”
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.