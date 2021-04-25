Mother charged with death 6-year-old son, James Hutchinson, to return to court Monday

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) -The mother charged in connection with the death of her 6-year-old son, James Hutchinson, is expected to return to court Monday for a competency hearing.
A judge ordered a psychological evaluation for 29-year-old Brittany Gosney after she pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. Her attorney also raised questions about her competency to stand trial.
Gosney confessed to police that she killed Hutchinson on Feb. 26 as he tried to get back into her minivan when she abandoned him and his two siblings, 9 and 7, at a Preble County park, officers said.
According to documents filed by prosecutors in Butler County last week, surveillance video from Gosney’s home in Middletown shows that Gosney returned to the park, put her children in the minivan, and returned to her house.
Court records state that Gosney and her boyfriend James Hamilton removed the hard drive from video cameras and their residence along with tape and rope used to bind Hutchinson and hid them at another location.
“It would show that she had the wherewithal, and they had the wherewithal to attempt to hide evidence and that does not help an insanity defense. It doesn’t mean that it will ultimately fail for that reason but it certainly doesn’t help,” FOX19 NOW’s legal expert Mike Allen said.
Other digital files, DNA swabs, search warrants, and so forth were also listed in the documents.
Prosecutors say that Gosney left Hutchinson in a spare room for two days before driving to the Ohio River near Lawrenceburg, IN, where his body was dumped. Crews have been searching for his body for months, and have not been able to recover him.
According to a report from the Preble County Sheriff’s Office, Gosney claims that Hamilton pressured her to get rid of her son and his siblings.
Court records show that Hamilton and Gosney face a 31-count indictment in connection to Hutchinson’s death.
Allen says that Gosney will have to be “examined by psychiatrists and psychologists and they will issue a report. The report then goes before the judge and the two sides will either stipulate to it’s accuracy or they’ll have a hearing.”
Court records also show that her trial date was set for May 24 but could be delayed because of her plea.
They also show that Hamilton also faces multiple charges in connection with the incident.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.