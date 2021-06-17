FBI investigating more LMPD officers for conduct during protests

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Former LMPD Officer Cory Evans was the first to be charged federally with civil rights violations related to protests, but he may not be the last.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Robert Brown told WAVE 3 News the Public Corruption and Civil Rights Task Force is still working on several other similar cases.

Evans was federally charged after being accused of hitting a kneeling protester with a riot stick during the protests in Breonna Taylor’s name.

There are other allegations being investigated involving other officers such as Dustin Dean. Dean was seen on live television shooting pepper balls at a WAVE 3 News reporter and photographer.

The task force, Brown said, is a way for the city and police to start rebuilding trust. By rooting out the few who break the law, he hopes the community and law enforcement will be better for it.

“The way I view the task force is they are guardians of the public’s trust here in Kentucky,” Brown said. “No one is immune from misconduct. I believe that it’s a very small percentage of law enforcement that is engaged in misconduct, but it takes a team like a task force coming together, using all of our authorities both state and federal to really address these issues when they come.”

The task force is one of the things Brown is most proud of during his tenure in Louisville. He will soon be transferred to Washington D.C. to serve as the FBI’s operational technology division assistant director.

Brown’s Louisville replacement has not been made yet.

