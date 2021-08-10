JCPS outlines contact tracing, other COVID safety protocols

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a year plagued by COVID-19, Jefferson County Public Schools will resume classes for a new school year on Wednesday.

Some students spent their last few hours of summer vacation at the splash pad under the Big Four Bridge. While there, JCPS parent Sarah Wiesner said she’s confident in the district’s COVID-19 plan as she sends her 7th and 9th graders back school this week.

“We are all immunized, my kids and I, so I’m not worried about that,” Wiesner said.

Because of her faith in the vaccine and masking, she said she is not worried that her kids will have major health complications if they are exposed to COVID-19.

“I believe teachers know what they are doing,” Wiesner said. “I love the teachers at JCPS, and I believe that will keep my kids safe.”

To help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, JCPS has developed a multi-layered safety plan that includes mask mandates, vaccination options, social distancing measures and more.

“We are going to be dealing the with mitigation of COVID for the better part, maybe the entire year,” JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio said.

JCPS Health Services Director Dr. Eva Stone explained in detail how COVID contact tracing will occur.

“An unvaccinated student will have to quarantine if they have been within three feet of somebody who is positive with COVID-19 for more than 15 minutes, even if they are wearing a mask,” Stone said. “If a student is a close contact but has been vaccinated, they would not have to quarantine as long as they are fully vaccinated and not showing symptoms.”

Stone said for those students who must quarantine, they will continue learning virtually.

In total, 2,200 students have already signed up for virtual learning this year.

For a look at the district’s complete COVID plan, click here.

