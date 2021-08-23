Support Local Businesses
Kentucky Democratic leaders push state leaders to help Afghan refugees

By Olivia Russell
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 12:15 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Senator Morgan McGarvey and Representative Joni Jenkins have led the effort to bring refugees to Kentucky.

The two Democratic leaders of the Kentucky General Assembly penned a letter for Governor Andy Beshear and members of Kentucky’s Congressional delegation, including U.S. Senators Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul. The letter also noted Representative John Yarmuth supports their request.

The pair is requesting those leaders act quickly and remove barriers for refugees.

”There becomes a time when thoughts and prayers are not enough,” Rep. Jenkins said during an event on Sunday.

The letter points out the state’s reputation of accepting people from around the world, especially in the middle of political chaos.

Haji Sharifi also spoke at the event. He left Afghanistan during the Soviet-Afghan War in 1979. He spoke with passion, thinking about his family still in the Middle East.

”I am every day connecting with those people in my family in Afghanistan. Just only crying. Nothing else,” he said to the crowd.

Those families and those tears are why McGarvey and Jenkins are challenging other lawmakers to speed up the process, and bring these people to safety.

”We hope this spurs people into immediate action. There are people in danger, there are people who are hurting,” McGarvey said. “These are people who helped us and helped our military and we need to do everything we can to get them to our country and welcome them with open arms.”

An electronic link to a PDF of the letter being sent ON Monday can be accessed here.

