Woman admits to shooting, killing man at Elizabethtown trailer park

Loni Drumm, 32, confessed to shooting and killing a man at a trailer park in Elizabethtown...
Loni Drumm, 32, confessed to shooting and killing a man at a trailer park in Elizabethtown Friday morning.(Hardin County Detention Center)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman confessed to shooting and killing a man at a trailer park in Elizabethtown Friday morning.

Investigators from the Elizabethtown Police Department were called to a trailer park on Woodland Drive around 9 a.m. regarding a 40-year-old man having medical issues, Officer Chris Denham said. They found the victim shot dead inside the home, as well as the suspect, Loni Drumm, 32.

A death investigation led to Drumm’s arrest later in the day on homicide and tampering with evidence charges.

“While being interviewed, Drumm admitted to having fired a single gun shot,” Denham said.

The victim’s name has not been released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

