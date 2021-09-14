Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Kentucky plans to expand access to monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID

By Olivia Russell
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 12:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Extra effort is being made to expand treatment for COVID-19 in Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear said in his weekly update on Monday.

There has been success with monoclonal antibody treatments to prevent severe cases, the governor said. So far, 139 Kentucky hospitals have received shipments of the treatment, and the state wants to make it easy for more people to access so their cases don’t get worse.

Dr. Steven Stack reported that Kentucky only used the treatment 206 times at the start of July, but numbers show it has now been used at least 3,642 times.

One of the Kentuckians approved for the treatment is Michele Sawyers, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. After a virtual visit with her doctor Monday, she said she will receive the infusion this week.

The monoclonal antibody treatment must be administered within 10 days of a patient experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, and it is only available to those who are experiencing mild to moderate symptoms, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Stack clarified the treatment is not a substitute for the vaccine.

“They give you a temporary, so less than 90 days, and passive, meaning your body isn’t learning how to be more effective, response,” he explained. “It’s a temporary immune boost to help people who are already sick hopefully have a more mild disease.”

Beshear’s team has not yet released a list of sites administering the treatment.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calls came in around 8:21 p.m. to the 200 block of Cecil Avenue on reports of a shooting.
3 teenagers shot in Shawnee rushed to hospital
Kentucky State Police assisted officers in St. Matthews and Hardin County to recover multiple...
Multiple vehicles stolen in Jefferson Co. located by Kentucky police
A crash happened on I-65 near the Crothersville exit around 5 p.m. on Sunday, resulting in two...
5-year-old, 9-year-old seriously hurt after being thrown from car in I-65 crash
A semi-truck drove off a ramp on Interstate 65 near Preston Highway in Louisville Monday...
3 men run from crash site after forcing semi off I-65 ramp in Louisville, per LMPD
Touchdown Friday Night 2021 season
POLL: Vote for this week’s TDFN Player of the Week

Latest News

Kentucky plans to expand access to monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID
JCPS logo (Source: WAVE 3 News)
JCPS board considers vaccine, testing requirements for all employees
Employers are legally allowed to mandate vaccinations, attorney Quentin Brogdon said.
Employees fired for refusing mandated vaccine likely won’t qualify for unemployment, lawyer says
Employers are legally allowed to mandate vaccinations, attorney Quentin Brogdon said.
Employees fired for refusing mandated vaccine likely won’t qualify for unemployment, lawyer says