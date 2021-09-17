Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Rupp Arena hosts Eric Church concert Friday

Oak View Group Facilities will be responsible for booking talent and shows for Rupp Arena, the...
Oak View Group Facilities will be responsible for booking talent and shows for Rupp Arena, the convention center, and the opera house.(WKYT)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A full capacity crowd returns to Rupp Arena Friday as country music star Eric Church kicks off his ‘Gather Again’ tour.

It’s the largest crowd at Rupp since the pandemic began. More than 15,000 fans are expected to be at the show.

When it comes to COVID-19 protocols, masks are not required but they are strongly encouraged. There are signs posted in the building with that message.

Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test are not required.

Large events returning to Rupp Arena is also a boon for downtown Lexington businesses. It’s been a while since restaurants in the area have been able to benefit from the foot traffic those events bring.

Typical security measures are in place at Rupp, along with the COVID-19 policies. People are allowed to have a small clutch purse or a clear 12 by 12 bag.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LMPD investigators combing the scene at a shooting in Okolona on Preston Highway on Sept. 16.
Man killed in shooting that wounded teen girl during party at Okolona restaurant identified
Madison McDowell’s 2-year-old daughter Misty died after being found unresponsive in the child’s...
‘I want her to suffer’: Grieving Indiana mom wants toddler’s alleged killer to feel her pain
Thousands are hospitalized with the coronavirus nationwide.
Louisville woman’s demand for Norton to treat husband battling COVID with ivermectin denied by judge
Healthcare workers who did not comply with their employers' vaccine requirements are now out of...
Some Louisville healthcare workers receive letters of termination, lose jobs for not getting vaccinated
Autumn Reccius said she planned to get the vaccine with her husband, but decided against it at...
Vaxxed and unvaxxed: Louisville husband, wife fight COVID with two different experiences

Latest News

A stolen vehicle used by Kevin L. Thompson Jr., wanted for murder and robbery in Louisville,...
Louisville murder, robbery suspect arrested after fleeing Kentucky
It’s behavior not linked to a charge, but one that its alleged victim is calling cruel, unusual...
Woman says she was ‘humiliated, disgusted’ during strip search at LMDC
A mainly clear sky will take us into the early hours on Saturday.
FORECAST: Steamy, small storm chance for the final weekend of summer
These three were charged after the Department of Child Services was called for the teen.
Three arrested in neglect leaving teen ‘basically lifeless’