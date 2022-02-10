Man sues LaRue County Sheriff’s Office for racial profiling

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville attorney is calling it a case one of the worse racial profiling cases he’s ever seen. Anthony Freeman said he was traveling from Elizabethtown to Munfordville, but ended up with a broken collar bone and PTSD.

Freeman said after being stopped near 31 West, he was dragged to the ground and searched without cause. He had people on the phone to witness what was happening.

Attorney Teddy Gordon said he receives dozens of cases he considers racial profiling and this is one he had to take. Gordon said his client was traveling through LaRue County in a borrowed car when he was stopped for what he was told were “illegal head lights.” He said a total of three men in uniform pulled up.

“He handed me my I.D. and said ‘I’m good with you, but I don’t know what they want to do with you,’” Freeman said.

Freeman said the officers then searched his car without giving him a reason. Then it got violent and he was dragged out his car as he called his attorney. Freeman said when officers heard a voice on the other end of the phone that’s when he was let go.

“They would have killed me,” Freeman said. “They really wanted to killed me that night. If my guy didn’t answer their phone. They would have killed me that night I really believe that.”

“It’s so rare to see such a horrible racial profiling case in this environment,” Gordon said.

Freeman said he ended up with a fractured collar bone and PTSD.

“I’m not the only person they’ve done this to,” Freeman said. “Just other people are not coming forward. I just feel like justice and change need to come forward in this.”

The alleged incident happened in July. Freeman is suing for mental health support due to the incident and medical expenses.

Freeman said he received no charges, no citations and no tickets and he’s waiting on a response for possible dash cam and body cam footage.

WAVE News has reached out to the LaRue County Sheriff’s Department for more information. We have not heard back from them as of yet.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.