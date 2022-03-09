Bellarmine beats Jacksonville 77-72 to claim ASUN Tournament championship

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In front of 6,251 fans in historic Freedom Hall, Bellarmine beat Jacksonville (21-10) on Tuesday night to claim the ASUN Tournament title.

C.J. Fleming led the Knights with 27 points. Fellow senior Dylan Penn added 22, six rebounds and four assists.

The Knights are in just their second season making the transition from NCAA Division II to Division I, and are in the middle of a four year period where they are not eligible for the leagues automatic NCAA berth.

“It’s an unfair rule, we should be going to the dance,” Fleming said. “We should hear our name on Selection Sunday, what a feeling that would be, but unfortunately the NCAA has that rule in place and can’t do anything about it, but if this right here is able to get it changed for maybe a next years team coming up, we’re happy to do that.”

The rule did nothing to dampen the excitement in an arena that hosted the men’s NCAA Final Four six times. Students stormed the court as the clock hit zero and Knights head coach Scotty Davenport was at a loss for words, but full of emotion.

“I just want to watch them. I just want to watch them.” Davenport said. “I want to stand back as far as I can and watch them. Just think, this can never, ever be taken away from them. They just won a conference championship in year two. These fans, probably the greatest highlight of the day is these players got to see what Freedom Hall is all about. I’ve told them, I’ve told them, I’ve told them, they got to see it.”

Since Bellarmine (20-13) is not eligible for the NCAA Tournament, ASUN regular season champion Jacksonville State will get the automatic bid.

“I don’t think people expected this from a team transitioning from Division II to come into a Division I league, a good league and you know compete right away and come away with a conference championship,” Penn said.

The Knights do anticipate finding a postseason home. Tournaments like the National Invitation Tournament, the College Basketball Insiders and others will fill their brackets after the NCAA field of 68 is announced on Sunday night.

