Fire destroys building in downtown Carrollton

As firefighters worked to contain the blaze around 11 a.m. Tuesday, the building’s backside could be seen crumbling and its interior completely devastated.
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
CARROLLTON, Ky. (WAVE) - A fire destroyed a building in historic downtown Carrollton Tuesday morning after first igniting sometime on Monday night, witnesses told WAVE.

“What goes through the mind is that it’s very, very sad,” Tina Spenneberg said. “Many years ago they lost other beautiful buildings due to a fire. But I also know there is hope and tomorrow will be a better day than it is today for the people of Carrollton.”

The two-story building on the corner of Court Street and Main Street is listed as being Maguana’s Unique Gifts & Flowers.

“I’ll miss the buildings. I’ve been here all my life, more or less, and they’ve been part of my heritage, my growing up. And it’s sad to see something like that burn. It’s really a tragedy. So I’ll really miss it,” John Spenneberg said.

As firefighters worked to contain the blaze around 11 a.m. Tuesday, the building’s backside could be seen crumbling and its interior completely devastated.

“When it lit up, it lit up. It was already out the second story windows and out the roof when we pulled up,” Carrollton Fire Chief Mike Terrell said.

It is not clear if anyone was hurt.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

