Info given on car wanted in Memorial Day homicide

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office has released information about a car they are seeking to locate as part of a homicide investigation.

Authorities are looking for a silver 2002 Hyundai Elantra with Kentucky license plate 579-AMN. The car is believed to be involved in the shooting death of Katelyn Rayman, 25, and the wounding of another woman.

The women were found by a passerby on the side of the road around 8:20 a.m. Monday in the 1700 Block of Pitts Point Road.

If you see the car, call Bullitt County Dispatch at (502) 543-7074 or the BCSO Crime Tip Line at (502)543-1262.

The sheriff’s office says do not approach the car and that anyone inside the car should be considered armed and dangerous.

