Info given on car wanted in Memorial Day homicide

The Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office is seeking locate this silver 2002 Hyundai Elantra with...
The Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office is seeking locate this silver 2002 Hyundai Elantra with Kentucky license plate of 579-AMN. The car is wanted in the May 30, 2022 murder if Katelyn Rayman and the wounding of another woman who were found in the 1700 Block of Pitts Point Road.(Source: Bullitt County Sheriffs Office)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office has released information about a car they are seeking to locate as part of a homicide investigation.

Authorities are looking for a silver 2002 Hyundai Elantra with Kentucky license plate 579-AMN. The car is believed to be involved in the shooting death of Katelyn Rayman, 25, and the wounding of another woman.

The women were found by a passerby on the side of the road around 8:20 a.m. Monday in the 1700 Block of Pitts Point Road.

If you see the car, call Bullitt County Dispatch at (502) 543-7074 or the BCSO Crime Tip Line at (502)543-1262.

The sheriff’s office says do not approach the car and that anyone inside the car should be considered armed and dangerous.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

