Jack Harlow’s ‘Churchill Downs’ music video a love letter to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After filming it during the Kentucky Derby last month, Jack Harlow has released the music video for his collaboration with Drake, “Churchill Downs.”

With footage from the infield suites at Churchill Downs, Waterfront Park during Thunder Over Louisville, and the Louisville Slugger Museum, Harlow and Drake’s 5-minute video clearly pays homage to Harlow’s hometown of Louisville.

Harlow, a graduate of Atherton High School, stopped to speak with WAVE at the Derby, where he admitted that Drake was responsible for naming the track.

(Story continues below video)

“He named it,” he said. “He wrote a bar about Churchill Downs, and I said, ‘We need to name it that.’”

As seen in the “Churchill Downs” video showing Harlow and company dressed to the nines with drinks in hand, the rapper claimed that his favorite thing about the Kentucky Derby is not the races or gambling, but simply hanging out with his friends.

Watch the music video below.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.