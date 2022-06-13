Salvation Army Louisville sends nearly 70 kids to summer camp

Contact Troubleshooters
Summer Camp Send-off at The Salvation Army
Summer Camp Send-off at The Salvation Army(WAVE 3)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Salvation Army Louisville sent 67 kids to Camp Paradise Valley Mor for a week of summer camp on Monday.

All the kids who were sent were between seven and 15 years old.

The overnight summer camp will provide disadvantaged children from communities across Kentucky and Tennessee and give them the opportunity to engage in outdoor activities including boating, fishing, rock climbing and more, the release said.

One of the goals of the camp is to help kids fight summer learning loss and food insecurity.

“Camp is where we can keep kids active and give them the opportunity to learn about building relationships with other kids, a loving God and the world around them,” Louisville Area Commander Captain Jimmy Parrish said.

The camp will also provide trained counselors who will help the kids navigate any complicated emotions and struggles that are often associated with their lives back home.

