Baptist Health Louisville named best hospital in Metro area by ‘US News & World Report’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Baptist Health Louisville announced it was named top hospital in the Metro and tied for #3 in Kentucky in national rankings.

The survey was conducted by U.S. News & World Report, who annually ranks hospitals in the U.S. in 15 specialties as well as ranking state, metro and regional areas.

According to a release, Baptist Health Louisville was named #1 in Metro Louisville, making this year’s honor the tenth time in 11 years the hospital placed first or tied in first.

Baptist Health Louisville tied for #3 in Kentucky with its sister hospital, Baptist Health Lexington.

U.S. News & World Report said both Baptist Health hospitals were “Recognized in the Bluegrass Region,” nominating hospitals with high performing ranks among multiple areas of health care.

“This recognition reflects the commitment of our medical staff, employees and board to evidence-based care and the advancement of medical practice and treatment for the sake of our community and patients,” Larry Gray, president of Baptist Health Louisville said in a release. “I am proud to be associated with their good work and the numerous ways they demonstrate the mission and values of Baptist Health.”

Baptist Health Louisville earned high performance ratings in 10 total areas: abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, aortic valve surgery, COPD, colon cancer surgery, diabetes, heart attack, heart bypass surgery, hip replacement, knee replacement, and stroke.

For U.S. News & World Report’s survey, fewer than one-third of hospitals nationally received a high performing rating in the listed conditions and procedures.

