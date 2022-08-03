Contact Troubleshooters
Street Rod Nationals brings massive economic impact to Louisville

The four-day event includes product seminars, a trade show, arts and crafts fair, and a vintage auto parts swap meet.(Olivia Russell- WAVE News)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Vintage and rare cars are in Louisville for the 53rd annual Street Rod Nationals. Louisville has hosted the event for 28 years, with this year being the 25th consecutive year.

The Kentucky Exposition Center will host what some are calling a “$350 million parking lot” with so many valuable cars.

The event is one of the world’s largest automotive participation events. About 30,000 people are expected to join the fun. All those people will make an estimated $17 million economic impact.

“We invite you to explore our city, our great food scene, our great bourbon scene- bourbonism is alive and well and growing really fast here in Louisville,” Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said. “And for everyone else I really, I really encourage you to get out to the Fair and Expo Center and check out these cars.”

Robert Oney is one of the many car fans in Louisville this week. He said his favorite spot in town is Mike Linnig’s.

Oney is encouraging people to come out and see the many unique cars, including his own 1927 Ford Track Roadster. “There’s 10,000 cars and very few of them you’ll see a duplicate. They’re all different. You can’t see them all, there’s too many,” Oney said.

The four-day event also includes product seminars, a trade show, arts and crafts fair, and a vintage auto parts swap meet.

Advance tickets are available at the Kentucky Exposition Center Box Office.

  • Thurs., Aug 4, 8am – 5pm
  • Fri., Aug. 5, 8am – 7pm
  • Sat., Aug. 6, 8am – 7pm
  • Sun., Aug. 7, 8am – 12:30pm

