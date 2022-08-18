Zoneton Fire District sending equipment to help Eastern Ky. flood efforts

Contact Troubleshooters
On Thursday, the fire department said it has donated a surplus pumper fire truck to the Wolf Coal Fire Department.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Zoneton Fire District is stepping up to help flood victims in Eastern Kentucky.

On Thursday, the fire department said it has donated a surplus pumper fire truck to the Wolf Coal Fire Department.

The Breathitt County Fire Department was devastated by the recent flooding, where they said they lost most of their equipment.

Zoneton firefighters delivered the truck today and it should be in service by the end of the day.

“I know that they’re still doing the best that they can because that’s what we do,” Capt. Tracey Key with the Zoneton Fire Protection District said. “For them to get this, and the other agencies that are reaching out to give them what they need, I can only imagine the gratitude that they feel.”

Zoneton Fire has previously helped out other counties during tragic situations. Back in Dec. 2021, crews were sent to help battle wildfires and to assist in support after a tornado outbreak hit in Western Kentucky.

