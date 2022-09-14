Man seriously injured in workplace accident at South Hurstbourne Pkwy. restaurant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man is listed in critical condition following a workplace accident near Jeffersontown on Tuesday morning.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, when Louisville Metro Police officers responded to reports of a person down in the 4600 block of South Hurstbourne Parkway, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.

Officers arrived and found an adult man who had been injured in a workplace accident at a restaurant.

Officials did not confirm if the injured man, whose age was not provided, worked within the restaurant or worked nearby.

The man was taken to University Hospital with serious injuries, Ellis said.

Due to the severity of the injuries, LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

