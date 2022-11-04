Contact Troubleshooters
Student Empowerment Day teaches life lessons to Academy @ Shawnee students

High school students had a chance to learn various life lessons as part of Student Empowerment Day on Friday.
High school students had a chance to learn various life lessons as part of Student Empowerment Day on Friday.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - High school students had a chance to learn various life lessons as part of Student Empowerment Day on Friday.

The event happened at the Academy @ Shawnee, where local business leaders, LMPD officers and more stopped by to teach various skills.

While the boys learned how to change a tire, manage money and how to act professionally, girls went to a showing of “The Woman King” at Cinemark Mall St. Matthews and discussed the history of the film.

“We do math, science, social studies, English, language arts, we do all those things everyday,” Academy @ Shawnee principal Kym Rice said. “We want to make sure that we are not only reaching them on an academic level, but we are connecting with them on the social and emotional level.”

The middle school students at the Academy @ Shawnee will participate in a similar program at the end of the year.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

