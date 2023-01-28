LMPD: Man in hospital after shooting in Beechmont neighborhood

Contact Troubleshooters
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was taken to the hospital Friday night after a shooting in the Beechmont neighborhood, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, officers responded to a call about a shooting in the 4500 block of South 6th Street around 9:15 p.m.

Officials said when they arrived on scene, officers located a man who had been shot. The man was transported to UofL Hospital with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries.

LMPD is handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the anonymous Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

