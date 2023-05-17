Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville Urban League opens new facility to help students improve math, reading

The services at the new Kumon Center are available to JCPS students K through 12 at no cost.
The services at the new Kumon Center are available to JCPS students K through 12 at no cost.(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Urban League opened a new facility to help students in the area improve their math and reading schools for free.

The ribbon cutting for the new Wellington Newburg Kumon Math and Reading Learning Center happened on Wednesday. It’s located on Mall Road, which is just off of Champions Trace Lane.

The Louisville Urban League said that Kumon Learning Centers have a long evidence-based history of helping students excel, but not every child has the means to participate.

The centers are under the educational company Kumon. The new center is part of a partnership with a local entrepreneur Ayisha Hayes-Taylor.

“Before stepping into this, I had been a stay-at-home-mom for eight years,” Hayes-Taylor said. “And to come into this has been a sacrifice for my family, my husband, my kids and even my own will but I’m glad we’re here. We made it!”

The services at the new Kumon Center are available to JCPS students K through 12 at no cost.

