Representative McGarvey reports decline in federal housing programs for families

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Representative Morgan McGarvey is sounding the alarm about a decline in federal housing assistance programs for families with kids.

McGarvey stopped by the Arthur Street Hotel in Louisville on Friday for a first-hand look at the issue. The Congressman said data shows families with children are getting a smaller share of federal housing assistance than a decade ago.

McGarvey said that in 2009, households with children received 42% of subsidized benefits, which includes Section 8 vouchers, public housing and project-based vouchers.

By 2022, that number had dropped to 33%.

“Unfortunately, going back decades the budget for the housing and urban development part of the federal government has been slashed,” he said “As we see the need for affordable housing across the country continue to grow we got to make sure we are advocating at the federal level to make sure we are getting more of those dollars into housing to get people into housing that’s what we need it’s so important.”

This week, McGarvey and Oregon Representative Suzanne Bonamici sent a letter to HUD and the IRS inquiring about federal efforts to safeguard affordable housing for American families with 25 other lawmakers signing on.

