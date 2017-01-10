Halfway house escapee from Louisville caught in Grant Co.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man who escaped from a halfway house in Louisville is now in jail after being caught in Grant County.

A Kentucky State Police Trooper stopped a 2003 Honda Odyssey in the Crittenden area at 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

Daryl McIntosh, 42, got out of the van and took off, but was arrested after a short foot pursuit.

He is now charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, resisting arrest, fleeing or evading police and escape. He was taken to the Grant County jail.

McIntyre escaped from a Dismas Charities halfway house on November 13, 2016.

