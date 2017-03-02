Wednesday's storms bring back vivid memories for So. Indiana businessman

Memories of emergency crews helping victims of the 2012 tornado clean up are still vivid in many people's minds. Members of communities like New Pekin and Borden cleaning up new storm damage today say the timing is a strange coincidence.More >>
Norah Price was treated for Type 1 diabetes at Norton Children's Hospital, and now her family has given the hospital a very generous gift in appreciation.More >>
A fire burned for 45 minutes inside of an apartment unit that was under construction just one day before flames took over the building, causing it to be ruled a complete loss, according to a report by the New Albany Fire Department.More >>
The body camera video from Wednesday's police-involved shooting has been released.More >>
A call to MetroSafe just before 1:30 p.m. reported a gunshot victim at 28th and Market Streets.Officers said the incident appears to have started near 41st and West Market Streets, near the Academy @ Shawnee.More >>
