Wednesday's storms bring back vivid memories for So. Indiana businessman

BORDEN, IN (WAVE) - Memories of emergency crews helping victims of the 2012 tornado clean up are still vivid in many people's minds. Members of communities like New Pekin and Borden cleaning up new storm damage today say the timing is a strange coincidence.

"It went right across the back of this Ridge which is closest I've ever been to a tornado," Borden businessman Brandon Koetter said.

It's the day Brandon Koetter will never forget. Exactly five years ago, he stood on the roof of his Borden business and began shooting video of the deadly EF 4 tornado that devastated several communities in southern Indiana and Kentucky, and it's 49 mile path.

"It was a mix of emotions for sure." Koetter said.

An overwhelming sadness lay beneath his adrenaline that day as friends lost everything.



"it was extremely sad thinking about it because you could see the debris which you knew it was somebody stuff and you could see Pekin getting hit and some homes up there." Koetter said.



Wednesday, the day before the anniversary, parts of the same roof he shot the tornado video from was ripped off by the latest storm.



A team of about 15 people picked up the roof debris from his family's industrial complex headed by Kentuckiana Trading. The tattered flags out front need replacing. As do blown in doors, damaged equipment and overturned trailers, some of it crushing the fencing of the next door Borden athletic fields. It's a huge mess ,but he knows it could've been so much worse.



Koetter was headed out out of the country for a business trip in Taiwan tomorrow, but canceled it as he waits to get damage estimates on his property.

