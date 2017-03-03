Fire destroys apartment units in Charlestown

Several fire departments responded to the fire. (Source: Air 3/WAVE 3 News)

The fire was reported at Parkside Trace Apartments, located in the 3000 block of Harmony Lane, around 5:05 p.m. Friday, according to Clark County dispatchers. (Source: Air 3/WAVE 3 News)

CHARLESTOWN, IN (WAVE) – Fire crews are working to put out flames at an apartment complex in Charlestown.

The fire was reported at Parkside Trace Apartments, located in the 3000 block of Harmony Lane, around 5:05 p.m. Friday, according to Clark County dispatchers.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Large So. Indiana marijuana bust leads officers to CA

+ Storms bring back vivid memories for So. Indiana businessman

+ Report: Fire burned inside New Albany apartment complex day before crews were called

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.



This story will be updated with more information as it comes into the newsroom.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.