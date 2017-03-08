Apartment catches fire in Bashford Manor neighborhood

When fire crews arrived they found heavy smoke coming from the building. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

The fire was reported in the 3400 block of Newburg Road, at the Summerfield Apartments, around 4:10 p.m. Wednesday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Firefighters are working to put out flames inside an apartment complex in the Bashford Manor neighborhood.

The fire was reported in the 3400 block of Newburg Road, at the Summerfield Apartments, around 4:10 p.m. Wednesday, according to MetroSafe.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ 6-year-old killed in car crash was brother of toddler who drowned in January

+ Jewish Community Center of Louisville 'safe and well' following bomb threat

+ Coroner IDs man hit, killed by car in Bon Air neighborhood

When fire crews arrived they found heavy smoke coming from the building.

It is not clear if anyone is injured at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.