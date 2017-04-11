Thousands in equipment stolen from historic Farmington property

Two aviation sources have confirmed to NBC News that the man who was forcibly removed from a flight on Sunday after refusing to disembark the plane during an overbooking situation is an Elizabethtown doctor named David Dao.More >>
Two aviation sources have confirmed to NBC News that the man who was forcibly removed from a flight on Sunday after refusing to disembark the plane during an overbooking situation is an Elizabethtown doctor named David Dao.More >>
Thieves broke into a historical property, stealing thousands of dollars worth in equipment. It happened April 5 at Farmington Historic Plantation off Bardstown Road near Sullivan University.More >>
Nearly $2,000 in lawn care equipment was taken during the April 5 burglary.More >>
He had never dealt with a childbirth call before, but a 911 dispatcher for Kentucky State Police talked a couple through the home delivery a baby they didn't know they were expecting.More >>
He had never dealt with a childbirth call before, but a 911 dispatcher for Kentucky State Police talked a couple through the home delivery a baby they didn't know they were expecting.More >>
Two schools near the scene have been placed on a soft lockdown status.More >>
Two schools near the scene have been placed on a soft lockdown status.More >>
The robbery was reported at the Family Dollar, 3036 Wilson Avenue, just after 10 p.m. April 10. A few hours later, police learned the robbery was being used to cover up another crime.More >>
The robbery was reported at the Family Dollar, 3036 Wilson Avenue, just after 10 p.m. April 10. A few hours later, police learned the robbery was being used to cover up another crime.More >>