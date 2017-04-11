Thousands in equipment stolen from historic Farmington property

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Thieves broke into a historical property, stealing thousands of dollars worth of equipment. It happened April 5 at Farmington Historic Plantation off Bardstown Road near Sullivan University.



Diane Carman-Young, the Executive Director of Farmington, says whoever broke into one of their barns smashed out a window with a brick and stole items worth $2,000. Things that were stolen include trimmers, chainsaws, weed eaters, blowers, and tools. The stolen items are things the staff needs for the upkeep of the 18-acre property.

An alarm on the property went off and alerted Louisville Metro police of the break-in. A report was filed.

Farmington is a popular destination for weddings and events. When their neighbor, Sullivan University, heard what happened they stepped up to help them out. Sullivan University is providing lawn equipment and manpower to Farmington as the historic plantation recovers from the recent burglary and prepares for its busiest time of the year.



Carman-Young believes whoever targeted them knew exactly where to find their equipment. Sullivan University does have security cameras that focus on the entryway to the property. The cameras did capture a vehicle on the property shortly before police arrived. That security image has been turned over to police.



