3 people shot in Portland neighborhood

Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell applauded President Trump's military action directed at Syria.More >>
The shootings were reported just after 11 a.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Rowan Street.More >>
The CEO of United Airlines' parent company is pledging to review company policies after a passenger was dragged off a full fight in Chicago.More >>
Police responded to a call of a man shot on Oboe Drive Wednesday evening.More >>
Witnesses were called to the stand and were questioned by attorneys from both sides.More >>
