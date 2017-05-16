Man leads 9 law enforcement officers through four county chase

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - A man who led Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, Kentucky State Police and multiple sheriff departments on a four county chase that began on the Green River Wildlife Management Area ended in an arrest.

Mark Anthony Mattingly, 38, of Columbia, Kentucky, was arrested following an hour long, 55 mile pursuit that started when a Kentucky Fish and Wildlife officer spotted Mattingly parked illegally on the side of the road. When that officer confronted Mattingly, a physical altercation pursued.

The officer said Mattingly said he had a gun and reached for the floorboard, the press release states. The officer took cover and Mattingly fled, leading to the four county pursuit. Kentucky State Police were able to stop Mattingly by deploying tire spikes.

Mattingly faces nine charges in connection with the incident that happened on Sunday, as well as two outstanding Washington County bench warrants and a Taylor County bench warrant. His charges from Sunday include resisting arrest, assaulting a police officer, first-degree fleeing and evading, reckless driving, first-degree wanton endangerment, operating on a suspended license, off roadway on a wildlife management area, criminal littering and disregarding a stop sign.

He's being held in the Taylor County Detention Center.

