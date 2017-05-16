Man leads 9 law enforcement officers through four county chase

A 21-year-old Campbellsville man is accused of firing the shot that killed a Bardstown teenager he and three other suspects were in the process of robbing early Monday morning, according to arrest citations.More >>
A Salem High School student was removed from the school after making a threat against children with Autism on Snapchat.More >>
Someone screen captured the snap and posted it on Facebook.More >>
The annual list of the fittest cities in the US is out, and it doesn't look good for WAVE Country.More >>
Frustration is mounting for a local homeless organization as a large plot of land under the interstate becomes home to the homeless.More >>
The Human Services Program at Fairdale High School, 1001 Fairdale Rd., put students at the scene of a mock crash giving them the chance to respond with the skills they've learned throughout the school year.More >>
