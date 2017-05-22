Fire kills parents, 2 children in Lexington; 1 child unhurt

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - A house fire killed four members of one family over the weekend in Lexington.

According to WLEX-TV, Lexington's NBC affiliate, a third child escaped the fire safely, but firefighters had to pull Jeffrey Brown, 54, Nancy Brown, 59, and their other two children out of the house.

Jeffrey, Nancy and 8-year-old Cassie Brown died at a hospital. Wiley Brown, also 8, died Sunday afternoon.

The fire started about 3 a.m. Saturday on Laurel Hill Road in Lexington. The cause of the fire is unknown.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with funeral costs.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.