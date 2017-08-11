City sets deadline for Arcadia apartments to fix violations

Less than a month ago, the complex was hit with 92 violations from the city.More >>
Less than a month ago, the complex was hit with 92 violations from the city.More >>
The road was closed for nearly four hours as officials investigated the wreck.More >>
The road was closed for nearly four hours as officials investigated the wreck.More >>
Check out which schools have an eclipse plan.More >>
Check out which schools have an eclipse plan.More >>
KYTC asks motorists to avoid stopping on roadways, rights-of-way, or shoulders to view the eclipse.More >>
KYTC asks motorists to avoid stopping on roadways, rights-of-way, or shoulders to view the eclipse.More >>
Many myths surround an eclipse but is it actually harmful to our bodies?More >>
Many myths surround an eclipse but is it actually harmful to our bodies?More >>