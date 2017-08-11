City sets deadline for Arcadia apartments to fix violations

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Managers of a Louisville apartment complex under fire for a long list of code violations have less than two months to clean the place up.

Violations against the Arcadia Apartments were discussed Friday at Louisville's Property Maintenance Nuisance Board meeting.

Less than a month ago, the complex was hit with 92 violations from the city.

>> Arcadia apartments slapped with 92 violations

The violations include conditions inside and outside the apartments.

The board only addressed the outside violations on Friday, including broken and boarded up windows and broken sidewalks.

The property's manager presented evidence that some of those issues had been repaired.

A contract was also presented, stating dead trees and limbs would be removed from the property.

A number of the fines associated with the violations were reduced or dismissed.

All violations must be in compliance by September 29.

