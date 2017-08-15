Burglary suspect arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WAVE) - One of several people wanted for the armed burglary of a home has been charged.

Christian Owens, 18, was already in custody at Louisville Metro Corrections on a bench warrant for other charges.

Owens and his accomplices committed the burglary on June 29, according to an arrest warrant. They got inside the home by breaking out a back window and took jewelry and other items.

After the homeowner was notified by his alarm system about the burglary, he went to check on his house. The warrant says after the man went inside he was confronted by Owens, who was holding a gun and pointed it at him.

As the homeowner fled from Owens, Louisville Metro police arrived on the scene. Owens and the others were able to avoid capture.

The home surveillance system recorded Owens inside the house and taking property.

Owens is not facing new charges for burglary and wanton endangerment. His bond has been set at $100,000 cash.

