Committee to remove Metro Councilman meets for the first time

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Monday, city leaders took the next step to get rid of one of the longest serving public officials in Louisville.

The Metro Council committee designed to remove Dan Johnson from his council seat has met for the first time.

It's been more than two months since Johnson allegedly inappropriately touched Councilwoman Jessica Green, grabbing her rear end.

The Metro Council charging committee met for nearly two hours behind closed doors Monday and took no action afterward.

"Lots came out of it, but I can't talk about it because it's litigation strategy," Deborah Kent, the legal counsel for the committee, said.

The Council created the committee in Thursday's meeting; it's part of the procedure required to remove Councilman Dan Johnson. Besides grabbing Jessica Green, he’s also accused of showing his behind to an assistant for Councilwoman Angela Leet.

Johnson requested medical leave on Thursday but the committee said the county attorney won't allow it.

"It's what we were expecting but in deference to the county attorney who pronounces the law as it pertains to the entire county government, we waited for him to weigh in," Kent said.

The committee has 30 days to put its case together, which it would then bring to council, but it hopes to be done sooner.

"We're moving as fast as possible and we're looking at the possibility that we could be done in a shorter time frame,” Kent said.

It takes a two-thirds vote to remove Johnson. He said he plans to serve out his term and would likely appeal a removal vote in court.

