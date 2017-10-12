Buechel area apartment fire quickly extinguished

Firefighters from Buechel quickly brought the fire under control. (Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 News)

The fire was reported at 1:53 p.m. to the 4400 block of Newport Road. (Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An apartment fire in the Buechel area has been brought under control.

Fire crews were called at 1:53 p.m. to the 4400 block of Newport Road, just off Fegenbush Lane.

The fire occurred in a two-story, 4-plex building.

No injuries have been reported.

