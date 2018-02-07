UPDATE: Vandals target two Louisville historic statues

Orange paint was thrown on the John B. Castleman around 11 p.m. Tuesday, according to Louisville Metro police. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The statue of a Confederate leader near Cherokee Park that had been a previous target of vandals has been vandalized again along with a second statue located in Louisville's Central Business District.

Louisville Metro Police say the John B. Castleman statue was vandalized around 11 p.m. Tuesday. The statue was covered with orange paint.

Castleman served in the Confederate Army during the Civil War and was sentenced to death for spying on the U.S. but was pardoned. He also was a notable businessman and played a role in establishing the Olmsted Park system.

The Castleman Monument, which sits within the Cherokee Triangle at Cherokee Road and Cherokee Parkway, was unveiled on November 8, 1913. It was vandalized in August 2017 following the violent white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. A local company cleaned the statue for $8,200 over the summer.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: $8,000 clean up project begins on Castleman statue

Also damaged was a statue of George Denison Prentice located in the 300 block of York Street outside the Louisville Free Public Library. A plaque on the statue says Prentice, who was a had been a teacher along with studying law and medicine, became a journalist and was invited to Louisville by Henry Clay to promote Clay's bid for president of the United States.

According to the plaque, "In 1830, Prentice launched the Louisville Journal as a partisan Whig paper, and attacked his political enemies with a sharp pen published in a widely distributed booklet called 'Prenticeana.'" It also says that his "anti-Catholic/anti-immigrant rhetoric" may have contributed to the Election Day 1855 "Bloody Monday" riots.

The topic of Confederate monuments was the topic at a forum of the Simmons College of Kentucky West Louisville forum. Dr. Karen Cox, a professor of history at UNC Charlotte, was the guest speaker. Several members of local churches and Metro Council leaders attended the discussion at St. Stephen Baptist Church.

Mayor Greg Fischer issued the following statement:

"In a diverse community like ours, people are going to have differing viewpoints, but vandalism is not the way to share those views. It is costly, divisive and ultimately ineffective since it basically is a one-way conversation. We have initiated a community dialogue about public art, including a meeting of our new Public Art Advisory Committee tonight at the Main branch of the Louisville Free Public Library. I'd ask citizens to share your views in public, with each other, through opportunities like this, including an online option. Let's talk with each other, not at each other."

The investigation by LMPD is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.