Police: Homeowner shoots, kills man trying to break into home

CARROLL COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - A Carroll County man is dead after being shot while trying to break into a home Tuesday morning.

The incident happened in the Sycamore Trace subdivision on Sycamore Circle.

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office confirms Shaun Corley, 37, was at a residence going through the garbage. The homeowner went outside to check on his property and Corley left. Police say Corley came back around 5:50 A.M. and tried to enter the residence, while armed with a knife. The property owner fired his gun one time, striking Corley in the chest.

The Carroll County Coroner confirmed Corley died around an hour later.

No one inside the home was hurt.

The shooting being ruled as a death investigation, the coroner and police confirmed.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Jury selection begins for 2 men accused in Marine's death

+ Bomb squad called after suspicious container is found in Oldham Co.

+ Kentucky dismisses safety Walker following drug arrest

Once the investigation is complete, the case will be reviewed by the Commonwealth Attorney. Police say no charges are expected to be filed and the Castle Law will most likely be a factor in the case.

Toxicology results on Corley are still pending.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.