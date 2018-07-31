Everything JCPS parents need to know before the first day

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Dr. Marty Pollio highlighted all the good things coming out of this summer for the district in a press conference Tuesday.

The Clothing Assistance Program's Clothing Blitz is preparing JCPS students in need with clothing and uniforms. All visits to CAP must be scheduled in advance by a school employee, such as a Family Resource and Youth Services Center coordinator, counselor, or other employee.

It's located at 319 S. 15th Street and will last until Saturday.

Click HERE for JCPS official back to school website.

Pollio also spoke about the work being done on corrective action plans and their Vision 2020 plan, meant to focus on what happens with the district's alternative schools, modernizing facilities, and closing achievement gaps in students, as well as changing how students learn.

Thousands of students in 5th, 8th,12th grade will have their Backpack of Success Skills, an online digital backpack that will allow them to collect examples to show what they learned.

"For me, the most important part of this work is to make sure that we are getting ready for the first day of school, number one, and that these important initiatives are successful because they will be the backbone of our district for years to come," said Pollio.

